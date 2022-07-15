why Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.62

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] price plunged by -8.74 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Athersys and Aspire Capital Fund Terminate Relationship.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced that its equity purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC (Aspire Capital) has been terminated. The Company continues to evaluate alternative financing options to support continuing operations. After several discussions with Aspire Capital, Athersys received notice on July 6, 2022 of termination of the equity purchase agreement, effective immediately. The equity purchase agreement had been in place since May 12, 2022.

“As we execute on our transformation plan, which includes reducing expenses across several areas, we will continue to explore financing options that we believe are in the best interest of our shareholders. We want to thank Aspire for their support over the past decade,” commented Dan Camardo, Chief Executive Officer of Athersys. “We will provide a more detailed business update at our upcoming annual stockholder meeting on July 28, 2022,” concluded Mr. Camardo.

A sum of 2789293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.74M shares. Athersys Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2276 and dropped to a low of $0.201 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year ATHX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.65. The average equity rating for ATHX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47.

ATHX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.32. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -47.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.44 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3602, while it was recorded at 0.2309 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7948 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athersys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 21.40% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,249,464, which is approximately -4.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,986,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $0.86 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -24.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 6,557,796 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,576,519 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 45,386,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,520,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,013,363 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 471,100 shares during the same period.