why Angi Inc. [ANGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.05

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] jumped around 0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.30 at the close of the session, up 9.69%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Angi Inc. to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings on August 9th and Host Earnings Video Conference on August 10th.

After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its second quarter results at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. On Wednesday August 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Angi Inc. and IAC will live stream a joint video conference to answer questions regarding the companies’ respective second quarter results.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gqDXEfh0RHyEFHWuURo0xw.

Angi Inc. stock is now -53.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANGI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.47 and lowest of $3.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.92, which means current price is +23.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 3645410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ANGI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95.

How has ANGI stock performed recently?

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.79 and a Gross Margin at +76.17. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Angi Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $267 million, or 86.90% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 11,984,763, which is approximately 32.813% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 11,640,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.63 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.2 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly 0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 12,785,054 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 14,130,032 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 41,265,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,180,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,799,541 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,744,200 shares during the same period.