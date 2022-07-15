Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.68%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release second-quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, PAGP stock dropped by -10.20%. The one-year Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.71. The average equity rating for PAGP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 189.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, PAGP stock reached a trading volume of 2530783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $14.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains GP Holdings L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,669 million, or 84.30% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,993,901, which is approximately 5.321% of the company’s market cap and around 2.57% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 12,212,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.3 million in PAGP stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $116.28 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 41.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 28,084,717 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 29,905,145 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 104,660,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,650,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,547,862 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,547,356 shares during the same period.