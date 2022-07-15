Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NatWest Group plc [NWG]. What else is Wall St. saying

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -2.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3292235 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NatWest Group plc stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for NWG stock reached $25.93 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, NWG reached a trading volume of 3292235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NatWest Group plc [NWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWG shares is $8.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for NatWest Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for NatWest Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.75.

How has NWG stock performed recently?

NatWest Group plc [NWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, NWG shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.60 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

NatWest Group plc [NWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NatWest Group plc [NWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.85. NatWest Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for NWG is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 292.97. Additionally, NWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] managed to generate an average of $46,592 per employee.

Insider trade positions for NatWest Group plc [NWG]

There are presently around $202 million, or 0.70% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 6,808,635, which is approximately 2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,344,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.85 million in NWG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $21.43 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly 2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NatWest Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 10,061,975 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,246,164 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,155,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,463,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,740,035 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,231,005 shares during the same period.