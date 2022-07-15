Wall Street Analyst Upgrade McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. What else is Wall St. saying

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -0.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $252.60.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2371030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of McDonald’s Corporation stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for MCD stock reached $186.59 billion, with 742.60 million shares outstanding and 738.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 2371030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $279.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $260 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 232 to 282.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 60.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.45, while it was recorded at 252.65 for the last single week of trading, and 249.37 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $127,533 million, or 69.70% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,004,180, which is approximately 1.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,402,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.73 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.2 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,287 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 25,649,214 shares. Additionally, 1,204 investors decreased positions by around 28,872,798 shares, while 385 investors held positions by with 450,360,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,882,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,059,513 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 3,046,014 shares during the same period.