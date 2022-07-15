Wall Street Analyst Initiated Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Announces $5.4 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor, for the purchase and sale of 21,600,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase 21,600,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share (and accompanying warrant) of $0.25 in a registered direct offering.

The warrants to be issued will have five and one-half year term, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $0.25 per share.

A sum of 6996636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.213 and dropped to a low of $0.187 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year GNLN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.11. The average equity rating for GNLN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNLN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GNLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GNLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -24.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.39 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2773, while it was recorded at 0.2063 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8670 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenlane Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.51 and a Gross Margin at -6.64. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.00% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,536,630, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,265,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in GNLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.45 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly -9.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 1,939,328 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,845,272 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 10,507,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,291,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,669 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 824,254 shares during the same period.