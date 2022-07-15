VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $6

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] gained 2.03% or 0.02 points to close at $0.88 with a heavy trading volume of 10028323 shares. The company report on July 12, 2022 that VBI Vaccines Announces Appointment of John Dillman as Chief Commercial Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that John Dillman has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Dillman will be responsible for leading VBI’s commercial strategy, sales, and sales operations, including the commercialization of VBI’s 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine (HBV), PreHevbrio™ [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)].

“Having worked with John for the past two years in his role as our Commercial Lead at Syneos Health, our partner for the U.S. commercialization of PreHevbrio, it is a pleasure to announce his appointment to Chief Commercial Officer,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “With this appointment, John will continue to work closely with the Syneos Health team, ensuring continuity and alignment of strategy and execution for PreHevbrio, while also being able to help shape the trajectory of our earlier-stage development pipeline.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.90, the shares rose to $1.07 and dropped to $0.8611, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VBIV points out that the company has recorded -57.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, VBIV reached to a volume of 10028323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 463.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for VBIV stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 29.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9183, while it was recorded at 0.8405 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8457 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10781.62 and a Gross Margin at -1897.62. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11054.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.24.

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $100 million, or 50.60% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 52,335,002, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,216,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.96 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.38 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 8,185,826 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,835,729 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 103,616,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,638,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 765,813 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 368,805 shares during the same period.