UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Stock trading around $3.42 per share: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.17%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that UWM to Return to New York Stock Exchange with 100 Independent Mortgage Brokers.

UWM to celebrate National Mortgage Brokers Day by ringing the closing bell at NYSE with mortgage brokers from across America for the second year in a row.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE:UWMC), the #1 wholesale and purchase lender in America, announced it is bringing 100 independent mortgage brokers to the New York Stock Exchange and ringing the closing bell on National Mortgage Brokers Day, July 18.

Over the last 12 months, UWMC stock dropped by -55.41%. The one-year UWM Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.48 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, UWMC stock reached a trading volume of 3307789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $3.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.90. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

UWMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.15%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $153 million, or 45.20% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,332,640, which is approximately 5.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 7,958,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.53 million in UWMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.36 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly -18.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 17,652,078 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,489,453 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,137,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,278,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,714,011 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,283,364 shares during the same period.