TransGlobe Energy Corporation [TGA] gain 11.30% so far this year. What now?

TransGlobe Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: TGA] price surged by 5.35 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Business Combination of VAALCO and TransGlobe.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Creating a Diversified African-Focused E&P Business Supporting Sustainable Growth and Stockholder Returns.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO”) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TSX: TGL; NASDAQ: TGA; AIM: TGL) (“TransGlobe”) (VAALCO and TransGlobe together, the “Combined Company”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which VAALCO will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TransGlobe in a stock-for-stock strategic business combination transaction valued at US$307 million (the “Transaction”). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, VAALCO will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of a VAALCO share of common stock, which represents a 24.9 percent(1) premium per TransGlobe common share based on the companies’ respective 30-day volume weighted average share prices as of market close on July 13, 2022. The Transaction will result in VAALCO stockholders owning approximately 54.5 percent and TransGlobe shareholders owning approximately 45.5 percent of the Combined Company.

A sum of 5848564 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $3.09 until finishing in the latest session at $3.35.

Guru’s Opinion on TransGlobe Energy Corporation [TGA]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2016, representing the official price target for TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on TGA stock. On February 03, 2009, analysts increased their price target for TGA shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransGlobe Energy Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TGA Stock Performance Analysis:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation [TGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, TGA shares dropped by -22.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for TransGlobe Energy Corporation [TGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransGlobe Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransGlobe Energy Corporation [TGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.41 and a Gross Margin at +48.48. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransGlobe Energy Corporation go to -13.14%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation [TGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 38.00% of TGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGA stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,826,066, which is approximately -6.483% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,238,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.3 million in TGA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.49 million in TGA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in TransGlobe Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:TGA] by around 3,335,183 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 829,488 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,980,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,145,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 412,558 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 161,610 shares during the same period.