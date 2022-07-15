Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] Revenue clocked in at $54.30 million, down -24.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: TBPH] slipped around -0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.39 at the close of the session, down -2.78%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Royalty Pharma Agrees to Acquire Royalty Interest in TRELEGY ELLIPTA From Theravance and Innoviva for $1.31 Billion and Potential Milestones of $300 Million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Further diversifies Royalty Pharma’s portfolio with market-leading respiratory therapy.

Expected to significantly add to long-term Adjusted Cash Receipts growth(1) (non-GAAP).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock is now -24.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TBPH Stock saw the intraday high of $9.98 and lowest of $7.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.91, which means current price is +11.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 525.53K shares, TBPH reached a trading volume of 21972453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBPH shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on TBPH stock. On August 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TBPH shares from 27 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theravance Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90.

How has TBPH stock performed recently?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, TBPH shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -429.65 and a Gross Margin at +86.83. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.55.

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]

There are presently around $528 million, or 84.90% of TBPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBPH stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 13,643,333, which is approximately -0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 7,269,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.99 million in TBPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.29 million in TBPH stock with ownership of nearly 10.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:TBPH] by around 9,354,728 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,808,136 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 47,773,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,936,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBPH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,375 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,250 shares during the same period.