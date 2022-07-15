The Macerich Company [MAC] fell -47.80% so far this year. What now?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $9.02 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Macerich’s A-Quality Portfolio Continues to Draw Large-Format Entertainment Tenants.

-Round1 Will Open Two New Locations-.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced a major large-format entertainment company has selected two more Macerich properties for a new location.

The Macerich Company represents 214.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.95 billion with the latest information. MAC stock price has been found in the range of $8.85 to $9.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 2708539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on MAC stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 10 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for MAC stock

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $1,677 million, or 92.10% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,362,439, which is approximately -1.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,574,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.35 million in MAC stocks shares; and SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $121.43 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 34.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 22,460,517 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 18,514,848 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 144,479,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,455,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,321,234 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,386 shares during the same period.