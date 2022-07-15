The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell -26.39% so far this year. What now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $281.59 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Lincoln Harris Announces 600 South Tryon, Fourth Tower of Transformational Legacy Union Development in Uptown Charlotte.

Lincoln Harris, in partnership with the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, unveiled plans today for 600 South Tryon, the fourth office building at the 10-acre Legacy Union mixed-use development in the heart of Uptown Charlotte.

Plans unveiled for new 24-story office tower at Legacy Union in Uptown Charlotte.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 351.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.40 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $277.84 to $284.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3171949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $400.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $490 to $475, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 792.59.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 303.69, while it was recorded at 290.78 for the last single week of trading, and 351.66 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.88. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -7.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $67,192 million, or 71.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,583,504, which is approximately 16.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,560,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.63 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.12 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 942 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 14,885,692 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 20,652,507 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 203,079,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,617,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 775,823 shares, while 206 institutional investors sold positions of 4,066,055 shares during the same period.