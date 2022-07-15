Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is -30.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] surged by $1.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $122.79 during the day while it closed the day at $122.74. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://take2games.com/ir.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also loss -3.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has declined by -11.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.30% and lost -30.94% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $20.20 billion, with 115.22 million shares outstanding and 103.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 2251757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $172.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $205 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 203.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.75, while it was recorded at 122.70 for the last single week of trading, and 152.68 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.54%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $126,012 million, or 73.40% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,317,859, which is approximately -1.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,603,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.74 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $5.44 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly -40.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 417,966,166 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 359,361,729 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 262,888,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,040,216,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,580,471 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 39,785,601 shares during the same period.