Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] Is Currently -4.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE: SCCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.34%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that S&P Dow Jones Indices and the Lima Stock Exchange Launch the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, and the Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL), today announced the debut of the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG Index, the latest in S&P DJI’s growing family of global ESG indices based on some of the world’s most highly-tracked regional and country-specific benchmarks.

The first-of-its-kind index for the Peruvian market uses rules-based selection criteria using relevant ESG principles to select and weight its constituents from the S&P/BVL Peru General Index, Peru’s headline stock index. The objective is to provide a best-in-class ESG benchmark of the Peruvian equities market to help promote sustainable business activities in the local market.

Over the last 12 months, SCCO stock dropped by -27.99%. The one-year Southern Copper Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.6. The average equity rating for SCCO stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.59 billion, with 773.10 million shares outstanding and 85.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SCCO stock reached a trading volume of 2541289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCCO shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Southern Copper Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Southern Copper Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $63, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SCCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Copper Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCCO in the course of the last twelve months was 52.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

SCCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.34. With this latest performance, SCCO shares dropped by -20.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.05 for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.59, while it was recorded at 48.59 for the last single week of trading, and 63.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southern Copper Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.47 and a Gross Margin at +56.61. Southern Copper Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28.

Southern Copper Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

SCCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Copper Corporation go to -12.35%.

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,706 million, or 7.30% of SCCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,022,108, which is approximately 10.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,792,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.93 million in SCCO stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $133.82 million in SCCO stock with ownership of nearly 15.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southern Copper Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE:SCCO] by around 9,909,575 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 7,033,265 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 39,159,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,102,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCCO stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,700,573 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,679,344 shares during the same period.