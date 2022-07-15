Shineco Inc. [SISI] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ: SISI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.79%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Shineco, Inc. Announces Entering into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Gross Proceeds of US$2.2 Million.

Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and other biotech products, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) on April 11, 2022 for the sale of aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$2.2 million of its registered common stock at a price of $2.26 per share with an accredited investor. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about April 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for this transaction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes at the sole discretion of the Company.

Over the last 12 months, SISI stock dropped by -76.69%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.38 million, with 9.65 million shares outstanding and 8.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 242.27K shares, SISI stock reached a trading volume of 13790532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shineco Inc. [SISI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

SISI Stock Performance Analysis:

Shineco Inc. [SISI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.79. With this latest performance, SISI shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Shineco Inc. [SISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5363, while it was recorded at 1.2610 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9142 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shineco Inc. Fundamentals:

Shineco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Shineco Inc. [SISI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of SISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SISI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 135,132, which is approximately -3.611% of the company’s market cap and around 24.38% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in SISI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9000.0 in SISI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ:SISI] by around 18,298 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,562 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 130,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SISI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,060 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.