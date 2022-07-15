Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] moved up 20.58: Why It’s Important

Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTG] price surged by 20.58 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Sentage Holdings Inc. Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022, indicating the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) since the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Filing”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the Company has up to 60 calendar days to either cure the deficiency or to submit a plan to Nasdaq showing how it intends to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until November 14, 2022, to regain compliance.

A sum of 8155344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 114.71K shares. Sentage Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.61 until finishing in the latest session at $0.69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sentage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25.

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.82. With this latest performance, SNTG shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6341, while it was recorded at 0.5523 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1696 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.71% of SNTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 26,672, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.36% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 17,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in SNTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7000.0 in SNTG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTG] by around 39,072 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 64,752 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 44,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,072 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 31,034 shares during the same period.