Scotiabank lifts Enerplus Corporation [ERF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] loss -2.98% or -0.36 points to close at $11.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3425407 shares. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2022 Operating & Financial Results August 4, 2022.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) will be releasing operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A results conference call will be hosted by Enerplus’ President & CEO, Ian C. Dundas on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are noted below.

It opened the trading session at $11.45, the shares rose to $11.745 and dropped to $11.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERF points out that the company has recorded 3.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ERF reached to a volume of 3425407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.44. With this latest performance, ERF shares dropped by -30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 11.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.56.

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

There are presently around $1,416 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KGH LTD with ownership of 12,340,077, which is approximately -5.403% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 9,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.25 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $107.09 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -1.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 14,317,023 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 22,574,618 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 84,055,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,946,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,097,876 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 956,699 shares during the same period.