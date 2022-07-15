ROTH Capital slashes price target on VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] – find out why.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] loss -16.53% or -1.03 points to close at $5.20 with a heavy trading volume of 6025919 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Business Combination of VAALCO and TransGlobe.

Creating a Diversified African-Focused E&P Business Supporting Sustainable Growth and Stockholder Returns.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO”) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TSX: TGL; NASDAQ: TGA; AIM: TGL) (“TransGlobe”) (VAALCO and TransGlobe together, the “Combined Company”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which VAALCO will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TransGlobe in a stock-for-stock strategic business combination transaction valued at US$307 million (the “Transaction”). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, VAALCO will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of a VAALCO share of common stock, which represents a 24.9 percent(1) premium per TransGlobe common share based on the companies’ respective 30-day volume weighted average share prices as of market close on July 13, 2022. The Transaction will result in VAALCO stockholders owning approximately 54.5 percent and TransGlobe shareholders owning approximately 45.5 percent of the Combined Company.

It opened the trading session at $5.42, the shares rose to $5.42 and dropped to $4.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGY points out that the company has recorded 34.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -152.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, EGY reached to a volume of 6025919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EGY stock

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.97. With this latest performance, EGY shares dropped by -30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $158 million, or 45.00% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 3,131,898, which is approximately -0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,435,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.17 million in EGY stocks shares; and TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.96 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -32.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 6,213,165 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,116,766 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,076,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,406,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,681,623 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 357,773 shares during the same period.