ROTH Capital slashes price target on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] – find out why.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] price surged by 0.98 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Monster Beverage Board Authorizes New $500.0 Million Share Repurchase Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to an additional $500.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. As of June 14, 2022, approximately $157.4 million remained available for repurchase under the Company’s previously authorized repurchase program. The Company expects to make the share repurchases from time to time in the open market, through privately-negotiated transactions, by block-purchase or through other transactions managed by broker-dealers, or otherwise, subject to applicable laws, regulations and approvals. The timing of the share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions, and the share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Monster Beverage CorporationBased in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® Energy Water non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Hydro Super Sport® Superior Hydration non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Iced Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, True North® Pure Energy Seltzer energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC in February 2022 and added a number of craft beers and hard seltzers to its product portfolio. For more information visit, www.monsterbevcorp.com.

A sum of 2788385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. Monster Beverage Corporation shares reached a high of $97.84 and dropped to a low of $95.69 until finishing in the latest session at $97.75.

The one-year MNST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.17. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $111 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $110, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on MNST stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 93 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 55.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.27 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.98, while it was recorded at 97.13 for the last single week of trading, and 87.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.53 and a Gross Margin at +56.10. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 13.93%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,738 million, or 65.30% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,005,150, which is approximately 1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,839,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly 0.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 23,489,921 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 21,624,438 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 293,089,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,204,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,093,413 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,922,048 shares during the same period.