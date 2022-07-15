Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] is -31.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEB] gained 71.24% on the last trading session, reaching $5.20 price per share at the time. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2022 on Friday, August 5th at 8:30 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 458-4121 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 8858509, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 8.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.52 million with the latest information. QRTEB stock price has been found in the range of $3.19 to $8.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26K shares, QRTEB reached a trading volume of 6763593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEB stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.66. With this latest performance, QRTEB shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.13% of QRTEB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEB stocks are: CSS LLC/IL with ownership of 23,372, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 88.19% of the total institutional ownership; ALEXANDRIA CAPITAL, LLC, holding 18,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in QRTEB stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $57000.0 in QRTEB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEB] by around 13,481 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 105 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 73,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,282 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3 shares during the same period.