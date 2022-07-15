PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $41

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.50%. The company report on July 4, 2022 that Two United States Army Veterans Awarded New Mortgage-Free Homes in Houston Through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In a celebratory dedication event, U.S. Army Sergeant James Ford and U.S. Army Specialist Kisha Dorsey were presented with the keys to their brand-new, mortgage-free Pulte homes in the Windrow community located in Hockley, Texas. The two homes were awarded through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to deserving veterans and their families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005026/en/.

Over the last 12 months, PHM stock dropped by -15.36%. The one-year PulteGroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.95. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.26 billion, with 245.80 million shares outstanding and 236.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, PHM stock reached a trading volume of 2959649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $53.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $49, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.33, while it was recorded at 44.08 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,274 million, or 92.80% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,748,609, which is approximately 0.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,430,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $517.62 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -10.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 16,287,794 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 24,397,670 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 168,510,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,195,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,408 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,059,631 shares during the same period.