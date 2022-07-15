Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $290

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] loss -2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $205.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its second quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 8, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company represents 243.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.52 billion with the latest information. PXD stock price has been found in the range of $200.09 to $207.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 2381873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $300.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $230 to $234. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $216, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 10.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -21.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.34, while it was recorded at 211.54 for the last single week of trading, and 219.75 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

There are presently around $46,464 million, or 92.20% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,961,809, which is approximately -9.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,778,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in PXD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.31 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 9.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

586 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 25,010,140 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 16,772,483 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 178,605,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,387,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,723 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 929,146 shares during the same period.