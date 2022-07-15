PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Revenue clocked in at $31.47 billion, up 104.39% YTD: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.89%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that PBF Energy Announces Full Redemption of $1.25 Billion of PBF Holding 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC (“PBF Holding”), has fully redeemed all of the $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) issued by PBF Holding and PBF Finance Corporation. The Notes were redeemed at a redemption price of 104.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest through July 11, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PBF stock rose by 143.43%. The one-year PBF Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.37. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.22 billion, with 120.34 million shares outstanding and 108.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, PBF stock reached a trading volume of 2563690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PBF stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.48, while it was recorded at 27.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,520 million, or 80.30% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,561,319, which is approximately -2.818% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,265,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.21 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $230.44 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -13.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 12,543,656 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,709,085 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 72,641,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,894,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,885,233 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,140 shares during the same period.