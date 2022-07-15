Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] moved down -2.35: Why It’s Important

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -2.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.25. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Pan American Silver provides notice of second quarter 2022 unaudited results and conference call.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American Silver”) will release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022 (“Q2 2022”) after market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. A conference call and webcast is planned for 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on August 11, 2022.

Participants may join the conference call via Webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3299765 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pan American Silver Corp. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $3.87 billion, with 210.46 million shares outstanding and 210.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3299765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.61, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 24.32 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,816 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,401,326, which is approximately 7.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,466,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.23 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.07 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 14,863,284 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 11,962,991 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 70,339,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,165,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,747,946 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,715,053 shares during the same period.