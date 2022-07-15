OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Revenue clocked in at $107.40 million, down -40.00% YTD: What’s Next?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] loss -2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.05 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Achieves fourth consecutive quarter of record net revenue and continues growth as a leading Canadian LP in recreational adult use market share.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. represents 308.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $424.30 million with the latest information. OGI stock price has been found in the range of $0.95 to $1.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 6063866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1107, while it was recorded at 1.0540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6336 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $51 million, or 17.69% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,152,121, which is approximately 10.019% of the company’s market cap and around 18.66% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,955,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.67 million in OGI stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.47 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -23.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,896,671 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,603,571 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 28,297,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,797,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 410,097 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,823 shares during the same period.