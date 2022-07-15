ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Revenue clocked in at $18.79 billion, down -6.65% YTD: What’s Next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] price plunged by -0.33 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on July 7, 2022 that ONEOK Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release second quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Aug. 8, 2022. ONEOK’s executive management will participate in a conference call the following day.

A sum of 3522300 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. ONEOK Inc. shares reached a high of $54.93 and dropped to a low of $52.76 until finishing in the latest session at $54.85.

The one-year OKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.88. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $72.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OKE shares from 72 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 825.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.20, while it was recorded at 55.50 for the last single week of trading, and 63.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ONEOK Inc. Fundamentals:

ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

OKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 10.87%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,190 million, or 67.50% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,774,594, which is approximately 2.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,648,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.81 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

500 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 18,816,470 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 18,113,503 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 257,271,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,201,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,802,131 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648,970 shares during the same period.