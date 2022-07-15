NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Revenue clocked in at $11.63 billion, down -29.84% YTD: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] surged by $4.81 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $160.215 during the day while it closed the day at $159.82. The company report on July 11, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, July 25, 2022. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Earnings Conference Call DetailsInterested parties may pre-register to obtain a user-specific access code for the call here.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock has also gained 5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXPI stock has declined by -3.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.76% and lost -29.84% year-on date.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $41.35 billion, with 263.09 million shares outstanding and 261.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 2334472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $207.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.92, while it was recorded at 154.66 for the last single week of trading, and 192.85 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 11.05%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,179 million, or 92.70% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,626,179, which is approximately 1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,352,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.38 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 22.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 16,780,860 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 19,304,910 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 196,545,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,631,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,923,697 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,425 shares during the same period.