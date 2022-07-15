Market cap of Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] reaches 4.09B – now what?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -2.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.99. The company report on July 4, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the notice of Vermilion’s intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

The NCIB allows Vermilion to purchase up to 16,076,666 common shares, representing approximately 10% of its public float as at June 22, 2022, over a twelve month period commencing on July 6, 2022. The NCIB will expire no later than July 5, 2023. The total number of common shares Vermilion is permitted to purchase on the TSX is subject to a daily purchase limit of 513,299 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 2,053,198 common shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended May 31, 2022; however, Vermilion may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions. Any common shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by Vermilion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2905037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vermilion Energy Inc. stands at 5.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.51%.

The market cap for VET stock reached $4.09 billion, with 162.37 million shares outstanding and 162.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 2905037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has VET stock performed recently?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

Insider trade positions for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $860 million, or 31.01% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,114,553, which is approximately 4.277% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,250,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.69 million in VET stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $43.08 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 3.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 10,654,402 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,821,672 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,819,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,296,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,953 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 904,122 shares during the same period.