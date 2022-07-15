Market cap of USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS] reaches 349.84M – now what?

USHG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: HUGS] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.81. The company report on July 1, 2022 that USHG Acquisition Corp. and Panera Brands Will Not Extend Partnership.

Danny Meyer and USHG Acquisition Corp. to Resume Active Search for Category-leading Business that Embraces Enlightened Hospitality.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) (“HUGS”), a company sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC, a leading hospitality business, and Panera Brands Inc. (“Panera”) announced today that, due to deteriorating capital market conditions, the parties have decided not to extend their previously announced agreement through which HUGS would have participated alongside the Panera Brands’ initial public offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2761848 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of USHG Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.26%.

The market cap for HUGS stock reached $349.84 million, with 35.69 million shares outstanding and 28.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 173.22K shares, HUGS reached a trading volume of 2761848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for USHG Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has HUGS stock performed recently?

USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, HUGS shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.88, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.83.

USHG Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for USHG Acquisition Corp. [HUGS]

21 institutional holders increased their position in USHG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:HUGS] by around 4,856,701 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,850,025 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 9,297,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,004,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUGS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,327,074 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,355,038 shares during the same period.