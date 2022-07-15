Market cap of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] reaches 86.59M – now what?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] gained 7.69% or 0.1 points to close at $1.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5075432 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that CytomX Therapeutics Provides Strategic Update.

– Company to focus internal efforts on wholly-owned next-generation conditionally activated therapeutics, including IFN alpha-2b cytokine and EpCAM-directed ADC, INDs planned for 2023 -.

– Partnered clinical-stage programs continue to advance: Phase 2 programs, BMS-986249 (anti-CTLA-4) and CX-2029 (anti-CD71 ADC); and Phase 1 programs, CX-904 (EGFRxCD3 bispecific) and BMS-986288 (anti-CTLA-4) -.

It opened the trading session at $1.32, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $1.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTMX points out that the company has recorded -64.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, CTMX reached to a volume of 5075432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $10 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $4, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CTMX stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTMX shares from 12 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

Trading performance analysis for CTMX stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6850, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8020 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.42 and a Gross Margin at +91.61. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]

There are presently around $70 million, or 84.80% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,803,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,779,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 million in CTMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.79 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 2.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 7,330,488 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,218,490 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,129,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,678,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,875 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,534 shares during the same period.