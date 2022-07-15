Market cap of Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] reaches 342.03M – now what?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] slipped around -0.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.50 at the close of the session, down -26.47%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Borr Drilling Limited – Update on Refinance.

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) refers to its previous communication regarding its ongoing negotiations with creditors to reach mutual agreements to refinance and extend its 2023 maturities and complete such refinancing by 30 June 2022.

Significant progress has been made in the negotiations with the target to put in place the right capital structure for the company going forward. A complete solution will require a further equity injection combined with debt repayments, extensions and concessions by the creditors resulting in a robust capital structure that supports a low cash break even and thereby a higher free cash generation.

Borr Drilling Limited stock is now 21.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BORR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.87 and lowest of $2.451 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.96, which means current price is +42.86% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 5038920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

How has BORR stock performed recently?

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.16. With this latest performance, BORR shares dropped by -60.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.70 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.49 and a Gross Margin at -22.50. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.68.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.37. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,209,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $33 million, or 34.32% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 1,520,819, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.54% of the total institutional ownership; SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), holding 1,312,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in BORR stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $4.44 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -3.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 4,718,062 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 981,863 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,087,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,787,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,641,016 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 240,490 shares during the same period.