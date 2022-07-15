Market cap of Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] reaches 34.26M – now what?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.81. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Biofrontera Inc. Announces Preliminary Product Revenues for the Second Quarter of 2022.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today preliminary unaudited product revenues for the six and three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the first half of 2022, product revenues are anticipated to be in the range of approximately $14.1 million to $14.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 34% to 36% compared with the first half of 2021. This represents the strongest first six-month revenues of a year Biofrontera ever had, 102-105% higher than in 2020 and 22-24% higher than the pre-Covid year 2019.

Biofrontera Inc. stock has also gained 1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BFRI stock has declined by -51.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.19% and lost -75.93% year-on date.

The market cap for BFRI stock reached $34.26 million, with 17.11 million shares outstanding and 12.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 493.15K shares, BFRI reached a trading volume of 3705175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFRI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, BFRI shares dropped by -12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.00% of BFRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFRI stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 246,075, which is approximately -28.263% of the company’s market cap and around 46.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 151,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in BFRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.21 million in BFRI stock with ownership of nearly 894.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ:BFRI] by around 318,288 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 220,257 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 259,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFRI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,842 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 121,197 shares during the same period.