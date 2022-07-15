Market Analysts see LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -1.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.85. The company report on May 16, 2022 that LegalZoom Launches Fresh Ad Campaign With 72andSunny Featuring Comedian Sam Richardson.

With “Now You’re in Business,” LegalZoom Goes-to-Market with New Creative Campaign to Empower New Era of Small Businesses.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the industry leader in online small business formations and a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, teamed up with creative agency 72andSunny New York to launch a new, refreshed brand campaign featuring actor, comedian, writer and producer, Sam Richardson. Richardson’s comedic performance helps bring to life the new tone and voice the brand is taking among consumer audiences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2352093 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.37%.

The market cap for LZ stock reached $2.02 billion, with 198.26 million shares outstanding and 148.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, LZ reached a trading volume of 2352093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 88.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LZ stock performed recently?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, LZ shares dropped by -22.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.24, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.29. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.90.

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc. go to 18.66%.

Insider trade positions for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 63.00% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.59 million in LZ stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC, currently with $129.02 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 15,630,892 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 13,513,899 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 103,094,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,239,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,020 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,693 shares during the same period.