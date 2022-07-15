Market Analysts see CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.70%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Dates for First Half and Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.40 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announced that it will report its first half and second quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, August 1, 2022. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 62.63%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.01. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.56 billion, with 208.60 million shares outstanding and 207.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3469464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $110.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $123 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.67, while it was recorded at 84.79 for the last single week of trading, and 79.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,287 million, or 94.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,747,358, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,547,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.63 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -7.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 30,294,089 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 30,884,077 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 129,223,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,401,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,915,425 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,683,964 shares during the same period.