MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] is -73.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNX] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.36 during the day while it closed the day at $4.23. The company report on July 8, 2022 that MacroGenics Announces Closure of CP-MGA271-06 Study Evaluating Enoblituzumab plus Checkpoint Inhibition in Head and Neck Cancer.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that effective as of July 7, 2022, the Company closed the Phase 2 study (CP-MGA271-06) evaluating the investigational regimen of enoblituzumab (Fc-optimized B7-H3-directed monoclonal antibody) in combination with either retifanlimab (anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody) or tebotelimab (PD-1 × LAG-3 bispecific DART® molecule) in the first-line treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

The decision to discontinue the study was based on an internal review of safety data, which included the occurrence of seven fatalities potentially associated with hemorrhagic events in both arms of the study (of 62 total patients treated). Six of the seven fatal events observed in the CP-MGA271-06 study were assessed by investigators as secondary to disease progression and/or unrelated to the study treatment, and one event was assessed as possibly related. Fatal tumor-related hemorrhages and airway obstruction are known risks in patients with SCCHN. The incidence of fatal events observed in the study that were potentially hemorrhagic in origin was higher than what has been reported for this patient population in the medical literature (i.e., 1 – 3.6% as per Argiris, et al., J Clin Oncol. 2019 Dec 1, 37(34):3266) and in the context of a risk : benefit analysis, prompted the Company’s decision to close the study. Accordingly, the Company informed investigators and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the study closure and instructed investigators that no additional patients in the study were to be enrolled or receive further treatments as of July 7, 2022.

MacroGenics Inc. stock has also gained 20.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGNX stock has declined by -49.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.53% and lost -73.64% year-on date.

The market cap for MGNX stock reached $260.95 million, with 61.32 million shares outstanding and 58.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, MGNX reached a trading volume of 2549701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNX shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for MacroGenics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for MacroGenics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MacroGenics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

MGNX stock trade performance evaluation

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.17. With this latest performance, MGNX shares gained by 73.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -261.85 and a Gross Margin at +82.04. MacroGenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -260.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.62.

MacroGenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $253 million, or 99.60% of MGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNX stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 7,325,514, which is approximately -14.426% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,103,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.64 million in MGNX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.7 million in MGNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MacroGenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNX] by around 8,989,620 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,871,172 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 45,452,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,313,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,729 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,352,339 shares during the same period.