Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Stock trading around $5.14 per share: What’s Next?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.14. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Joby Receives Part 135 Certification from the FAA.

Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate received ahead of schedule, initially targeted for second half of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3068382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Joby Aviation Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.90%.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $3.11 billion, with 579.09 million shares outstanding and 344.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 3068382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has JOBY stock performed recently?

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 68.40 and a Current Ratio set at 68.40.

Earnings analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Insider trade positions for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $823 million, or 26.60% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.51 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.05 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 114.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 21,105,276 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 17,762,467 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 121,204,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,072,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,060,723 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,159,788 shares during the same period.