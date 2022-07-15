Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $58

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] closed the trading session at $44.71 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.64, while the highest price level was $46.60. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Iron Mountain to Participate in Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced that William Meaney, President & CEO will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:00 am ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.56 percent and weekly performance of -8.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, IRM reached to a volume of 4509853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $54.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on IRM stock. On July 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IRM shares from 33 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

IRM stock trade performance evaluation

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.55, while it was recorded at 47.26 for the last single week of trading, and 49.02 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +42.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.15.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 6.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,581 million, or 79.20% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,335,714, which is approximately -0.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,901,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.08 billion in IRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 10,898,308 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 16,578,835 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 196,843,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,321,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,122 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,161,793 shares during the same period.