InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] Is Currently -1.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INM] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4201, while the highest price level was $0.6479. The company report on July 12, 2022 that InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a research, development, manufacturing corporation specializing in the commercialization of rare cannabinoids, announces that, as previously disclosed pursuant to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on June 21, 2022, the Company received written notice from the listing qualifications department staff of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying it that the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares over a period of 30 consecutive trading days was below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

In accordance with applicable Nasdaq procedures, the Company has a period of 180 calendar days following the receipt of the written notice mentioned above to cure the deficiency and regain compliance. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq subject to the Company’s continued compliance with the other listing requirements of the Nasdaq. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade under the symbol “INM”. The Company intends to monitor the closing share price for its common shares and explore available options to regain compliance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.83 percent and weekly performance of -15.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 171.17K shares, INM reached to a volume of 3685806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INM shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29.

INM stock trade performance evaluation

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.55. With this latest performance, INM shares dropped by -27.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.38 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6580, while it was recorded at 0.4482 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1056 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for INM is now -146.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, INM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.06% of INM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 154,500, which is approximately -24.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 61,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in INM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $19000.0 in INM stock with ownership of nearly 2.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INM] by around 109,530 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 154,484 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 97,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,530 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,060 shares during the same period.