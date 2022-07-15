GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell -66.51% so far this year. What now?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] closed the trading session at $4.37 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.0001, while the highest price level was $4.47. The company report on June 27, 2022 that GrowGeneration Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022.

Shareholders, represented either in person or by proxy, each voted in favor of the five director nominees that were elected: Michael Salaman, Darren Lampert, Eula Adams, Stephen Aiello, and Paul Ciasullo; and Grant Thornton was reappointed as the Company’s independent auditors. Additionally, voting results regarding proposals on executive compensation were approved and frequency of votes on executive compensation was approved for a one-year term.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, GRWG reached to a volume of 2191367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $8.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $30 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRWG stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GRWG shares from 41 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

GRWG stock trade performance evaluation

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119 million, or 50.80% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,668,996, which is approximately 67.236% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 4,362,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.32 million in GRWG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.73 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 0.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 6,610,907 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 5,393,657 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 16,430,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,435,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,958,918 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,555,920 shares during the same period.