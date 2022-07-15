For UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], Analyst sees a rise to $575. What next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -2.56 percent to reach at -$13.18. The company report on July 12, 2022 that UnitedHealth Group Commits $25 Million to New England Healthy Neighborhoods Fund.

Fund brings sustainable, mixed-use developments to New England communities.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) today announced a $25 million commitment to the Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund II (HNEF II). The fund, launched by Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation (MHIC), was created to finance inclusive mixed-use developments near public transportation that offer retail, housing and social services to support healthier communities.

A sum of 3458420 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $511.86 and dropped to a low of $501.19 until finishing in the latest session at $501.24.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.26. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $564.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 13.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 493.61, while it was recorded at 513.12 for the last single week of trading, and 478.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $422,641 million, or 89.60% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,630,913, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,016,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.5 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.11 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,421 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 29,056,471 shares. Additionally, 1,248 investors decreased positions by around 32,135,368 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 760,394,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,586,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,364,292 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 471,951 shares during the same period.