For Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.70 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that on June 16, 2022 (the “Date of Grant”), the Company approved the grant of inducement stock options covering an aggregate of 68,225 shares of Iovance’s common stock to 14 new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Iovance’s 2021 Inducement Plan, which was adopted on September 22, 2021 and amended on January 12, 2022, and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Iovance by the Company’s compensation committee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each of the stock options granted as referenced in this press release has an exercise price of $8.13, the closing price of Iovance’s common stock on the Date of Grant. Each stock option vests over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date (referred to as the “First Vesting Date”), and the remaining shares vesting in eight quarterly installments over the next two years, commencing with the first quarter following the First Vesting Date, subject to continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is now -33.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $12.865 and lowest of $12.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.96, which means current price is +105.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 2379774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $27.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on IOVA stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IOVA shares from 35 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

How has IOVA stock performed recently?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 65.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.81 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $1,940 million, or 98.74% of IOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,341,653, which is approximately 1.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,201,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.91 million in IOVA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $140.54 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 17.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 22,402,131 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 18,357,197 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 115,072,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,832,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,117,520 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,662,502 shares during the same period.