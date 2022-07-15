First Horizon Corporation [FHN] moved down -1.16: Why It’s Important

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $21.31 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.27, while the highest price level was $21.66. The company report on June 29, 2022 that First Horizon Corporation Releases Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance Impact Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today released its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report highlighting progress made in 2021 and in the first few months of 2022. The report focuses on five interrelated pillars – Governance, Associates, Clients, Communities and Environment – that guide the company’s business.

“As the world continues to change and our company grows, the role we play in supporting sustainable economic growth and societal progress remains critically important” said Bryan Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being HERE FOR GOOD for all our stakeholders is at the core of our organization, and I am excited to share the progress we have made in advancing our ESG strategy and priorities and understanding the correlation with business resiliency, value creation and long-term organizational success.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.50 percent and weekly performance of -3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 3974395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.02.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.10, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,336 million, or 83.00% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,531,594, which is approximately -9.768% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,359,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $415.05 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -15.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 119,758,650 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 116,580,538 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 196,703,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,042,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,863,946 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 14,342,036 shares during the same period.