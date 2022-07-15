First BanCorp. [FBP] fell -5.08% so far this year. What now?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.10 during the day while it closed the day at $13.08. The company report on July 6, 2022 that First BanCorp to Announce 2Q 2022 Results on July 22, 2022.

First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on July 22, 2022.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 22, 2022. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Corporation’s investor relations website: fbpinvestor.com.

First BanCorp. stock has also loss -2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FBP stock has inclined by 1.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.79% and lost -5.08% year-on date.

The market cap for FBP stock reached $2.55 billion, with 198.13 million shares outstanding and 194.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 2335566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First BanCorp. [FBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on FBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.10.

FBP stock trade performance evaluation

First BanCorp. [FBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, FBP shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,375 million, or 96.50% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,335,000, which is approximately -0.677% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,643,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.4 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $198.67 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 14,917,123 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 16,043,560 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 152,825,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,786,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,835 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,530,248 shares during the same period.