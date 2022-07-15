F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $12

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a low on 07/14/22, posting a -0.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.72. The company report on July 14, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 on Common Stock.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

About F.N.B. CorporationF.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3447912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $3.79 billion, with 344.35 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3447912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.70.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.08. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $2,863 million, or 77.90% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,996,231, which is approximately 8.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,158,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.95 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $314.54 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly -2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 16,348,751 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 21,394,815 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 228,599,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,342,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,091 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,348,980 shares during the same period.