DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] moved down -2.50: Why It’s Important

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] slipped around -1.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $53.49 at the close of the session, down -2.50%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Prioritizing Safety Through a Natural Disaster.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– DuPont.

In August of 2021, our Pontchartrain Water & Protection manufacturing facility in La Place, Louisiana was severely impacted by Hurricane Ida. The site experienced excessive flooding and hurricane force winds of over 100 mph as the eyewall of the hurricane passed directly over the site. Power and potable water to the site were lost for an extended period.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is now -33.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DD Stock saw the intraday high of $54.08 and lowest of $52.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.16, which means current price is +1.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 2515403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $84.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.72, while it was recorded at 54.84 for the last single week of trading, and 72.08 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $20,209 million, or 74.60% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,987,011, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,216,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -18.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 17,443,810 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 22,519,937 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 328,407,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,371,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,652,386 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 4,116,083 shares during the same period.