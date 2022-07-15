Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] is 0.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: CPUH] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 2723041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 221.08K shares. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $9.84 and dropped to a low of $9.81 until finishing in the latest session at $9.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CPUH Stock Performance Analysis:

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, CPUH shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPUH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compute Health Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] Insider Position Details

43 institutional holders increased their position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:CPUH] by around 21,408,739 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,190,392 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 40,513,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,112,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPUH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,740,778 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,419,159 shares during the same period.