Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $13

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] gained 36.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.36 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Clever Leaves strengthens German presence through expanded Cantourage partnership.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Partnership with Cantourage will now include Clever Leaves’ Premium Cannabinoids from the Company’s Portugal Facility to serve German pharmacies.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today the continued expansion of the Company’s partnership with European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH (“Cantourage”) to include supply of Clever Leaves’ second pharmaceutical-grade cannabis product, cultivated in the Company’s Portugal Facilities, to the German medicinal cannabis market.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. represents 27.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.01 million with the latest information. CLVR stock price has been found in the range of $0.98 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.54K shares, CLVR reached a trading volume of 13800274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVR shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for CLVR stock

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.04. With this latest performance, CLVR shares gained by 38.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1185, while it was recorded at 1.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9154 for the last 200 days.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.43.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.50% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,436,431, which is approximately -20.113% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,129,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in CLVR stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.98 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly -37.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 1,688,869 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,226 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,474,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,099,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 870,702 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 482,437 shares during the same period.