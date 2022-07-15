Citigroup lifts The Allstate Corporation [ALL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] loss -4.68% on the last trading session, reaching $120.92 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, to discuss second quarter 2022 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Aug. 3. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The Allstate Corporation represents 278.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.34 billion with the latest information. ALL stock price has been found in the range of $120.33 to $124.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 2478965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $147.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALL stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ALL shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83.

Trading performance analysis for ALL stock

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.13, while it was recorded at 127.40 for the last single week of trading, and 125.10 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 5.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

There are presently around $26,370 million, or 78.20% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,850,782, which is approximately 3.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,998,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 606 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 16,996,865 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 21,466,202 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 169,401,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,864,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,061,745 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,061,321 shares during the same period.