Centene Corporation [CNC] moved up 0.67: Why It’s Important

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $85.76 on 07/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.145, while the highest price level was $86.14. The company report on July 14, 2022 that CENTENE COMPLETES DIVESTITURE OF PANTHERX RARE.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it has successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its pharmacy business PANTHERx to the Vistria Group, General Atlantic, and Nautic Partners.

“We are pleased to close this transaction, which represents another key milestone in our value creation plan and enables us to continue focusing on our core business,” said Sarah London, CEO of Centene.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.08 percent and weekly performance of 0.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 2500310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $96.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $86 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CNC stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNC shares from 111 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.80, while it was recorded at 86.62 for the last single week of trading, and 79.44 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.63%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,489 million, or 96.20% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,607,238, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,535,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

414 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 30,905,446 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 24,586,849 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 490,222,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,715,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,796,850 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,269,819 shares during the same period.