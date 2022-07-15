Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] is 4.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.46%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Cardinal Health to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results for Fiscal Year 2022 on August 11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release fourth-quarter and year-end financial results for its fiscal year 2022 on August 11, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, visit Cardinal Health’s Investor Relations page. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until August 10, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CAH stock dropped by -5.29%. The one-year Cardinal Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.04. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.68 billion, with 275.00 million shares outstanding and 271.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CAH stock reached a trading volume of 2625151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $60.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $55 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.55, while it was recorded at 53.21 for the last single week of trading, and 53.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 20.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.93. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $12,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.81.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 3.62%.

There are presently around $12,431 million, or 89.80% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,735,900, which is approximately -5.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,108,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 21,078,908 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 18,979,653 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 194,935,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,993,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,599,654 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,669,477 shares during the same period.